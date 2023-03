Free Teen Night at the GCCC | Courtesy of the City of Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Genoveva Chavez Community Center in Santa Fe is hosting a free Teen Night on Friday, Mar. 13. Admission is free for kids ages 13 to 18 and the event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Participants can play cornhole, get free pizza, go ice skating, swim in the center’s pool, and more. For more information, visit chavezcenter.com.