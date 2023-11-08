ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – For those who are interested in learning more about space or for those who just want to take in some beautiful sights, there will be a free star party in Alamogordo. The Museum of Space History’s Astronomy League is hosting a star gazing event on Saturday, November 11.

The star party will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held in the upper parking lot of the observatory complex. The museum will be providing telescopes for attendees to use, with live monitors going for children or those with visual impairments.

Anyone who is interested in astronomy is encouraged to join the museum’s Astronomy League; membership to the league is free, and membership forms will be available at the star party. To learn more about the free star party, click here.