ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) is offering a series of film screenings that are completely free to community residents. The first film will be screened this Saturday, May 13.

Our Summer Film Series showcases a wide variety of classics, ranging from documentaries to magical realism-tinged thrillers. Each movie showcases a different aspect of the Hispanic and Latina/o/e/x experience and will be accompanied by talks and activities that allow viewers to experience the movies from a new perspective. NHCC Interim Executive Director Zack Quintero

Screening Schedule