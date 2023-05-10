ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) is offering a series of film screenings that are completely free to community residents. The first film will be screened this Saturday, May 13.
Our Summer Film Series showcases a wide variety of classics, ranging from documentaries to magical realism-tinged thrillers. Each movie showcases a different aspect of the Hispanic and Latina/o/e/x experience and will be accompanied by talks and activities that allow viewers to experience the movies from a new perspective.NHCC Interim Executive Director Zack Quintero
Screening Schedule
- “Bound by Honor” – 1993
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 7 p.m.
- Location: NHCC’s Bank of America Theater, 1701 Fourth Street Southwest
- Rating: R
- Special events: Reception & book signing at 5 p.m. Pre-film talk with Jimmy Santiago Baca at 6 p.m.
- “El Cantante” – 2006
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023, 7 p.m.
- Location: NHCC’s Bank of America Theater, 1701 Fourth Street Southwest
- Rating: R
- Special events: Cash bar, Pop Fizz, and a food truck from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Live DJ Pancho Quinones & Pedro Turon and Salsa Dancing with Jessica Montoya from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- “The Motorcycle Diaries” – 2004
- Date: Friday, June 20, 2023, 7 p.m.
- Location: NHCC’s Bank of America Theater, 1701 Fourth Street Southwest
- Rating: R
- Special events: Food trucks, cash bar, and Pop Fizz from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Motorcycle show from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Live Capoeira performance from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-film talk at 6:30 p.m.
- “Agave is Life” – 2014
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 7 p.m.
- Location: NHCC’s Bank of America Theater, 1701 Fourth Street Southwest
- Rating: TV-PG
- Special events: Food trucks, cash bar, and a performance by UNM’s Mariachi Ensemble from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- *Tickets not available yet
- “Pan’s Labyrinth” – 2006
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023, 7 p.m.
- Location: NHCC’s Bank of America Theater, 1701 Fourth Street Southwest
- Rating: R
- Special events: Food trucks, cash bar, and Spanish music prior to the screening.
- *Tickets not available yet