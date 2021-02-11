Food For Love concert kicks off Valentine’s Day weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those looking for something to do this Valentine’s weekend, a free live concert is being offered virtually with dozens of local artists. The “Food For Love” concert will raise money to help those in need.

The event has gotten publicity from outlets like Rolling Stone magazine and Sirius Radio. Organizers say people have been calling from as far away as Europe, planning to tune-in.

Bill Hearne has been playing concerts on Facebook Live, every other week since April, 2020. He’s now excited to take his talents to a wider audience. “This will open up some doors for new people, for all of us,” Hearne says.

The Santa Fe musician is one of more than 50 artists playing in this Saturday’s Food For Love event. “We are so honored to be on this with so many great, great artists,” says Hearne. “It’s amazing to see everyone come together and all the musicians in one little screen,” says singer Chevel Shepherd.

Plus, artists from all over the country will be on the bill, including The Chicks, and Alvin Youngblood Hart from Memphis. “I think, in a way, it should be applauded. Just the resilience of everyone to even try to make this stuff happen,” Hart says.

Event Organizer Jo Harvey Allen of Santa Fe says she and her husband, artist and songwriter Terry Allen, came up with the idea – recruiting other friends and musicians to put on the five-hour show. They’ve teamed up with the New Mexico Association of Food Banks.

So far, more than $175,000 have been donated. “One in three children are hungry. That’s a crying shame. It is really something we can all do something about,” Jo says.

“It is still a long way of being able to have live music,” says Hearne. “We have no outlet or income.”

But events like this give the opportunity to keep doing what they love. “Music has been my entire life. [I’m] just glad, in some way, I can keep doing it until we can get back to doing it in person,” Hearne says.

The event will also have some special guests, including George R.R. Martin and actress Ali MacGraw. All artists are playing for free, so 100% of the money raised goes to the food bank. Donations can be made online and more information is available on the Official Food For Love website. The concert begins at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on February 13.