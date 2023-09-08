NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The fall season brings about many unique foods and drinks. From Oktoberfest beers to ciders and pumpkin spice lattes, there are plenty of tasty treats to mark the change in seasons.
New Mexico is known for having a great food scene, so it is no wonder the state has a handful of festivals to enjoy fall-themed fares. Below is a list of food and drink festivals taking place this autumn in the Land of Enchantment.
Fall Food and Drink Festivals
Albuquerque
- New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival
- Date: September 23
- Location: Tia Gutierrez Hubbell House
- Cost: General admission $10; students, children, and veterans $8
- Albuquerque Oktoberfest
- Dates: October 11 through 12
- Location: Rio Bravo Brewing Company
- Cost: Free admission; drinks available for purchase
- New Mexico Brew Fest
- Date: October 14
- Location: Villa Hispana at EXPO New Mexico
- Cost: Parking $7; general admission $30; VIP early entry $45
Blanco
- Wines of the San Juan Harvest Wine Festival
- Dates: September 23 through 24
- Location: Wines of the San Juan
- Cost: Saturday $20; Sunday $20; two-day pass $30
La Union
- La Viña Harvest Wine Festival
- Dates: September 30 through October 1
- Location: La Viña Winery
- Cost: Adults $20; 12 to 20 years old $10, under 12 free
Pie Town
- Pie Town Annual Pie Festival
- Date: September 9
- Location: Pie Town, New Mexico
- Cost: Free
Red River
- 18th Annual Red River Oktoberfest
- Dates: October 6 through 8
- Location: Brandenburg Park
- Cost: 12 and under free; tickets will be available at this link
Rio Rancho
- Rio Rancho Oktoberfest
- Date: September 16
- Location: Country Club Plaza
- Cost: Pre-sale $8; Day-of $10
Ruidoso
- Downshift Brewing Company Oktoberfest
- Date: September 30
- Location: Downshift Brewing Company (Hidden Tap)
- Cost: General admission $25; first responder and military $10; 13 to 20 years old $10; 12 and under free
Santa Fe
- Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta
- Dates: September 27 through October 1
- Location: Various locations, event schedule here
- Cost: Ticket prices vary by event
- Santa Fe Brewing Co. Oktoberfiesta
- Date: September 30
- Location: Santa Fe Brewing Co.
- Cost: Suggested donation donated to three local non-profits
Taos
- Oktoberfest Celebration
- Dates: September 16 through 17
- Location: Taos Ski Valley
- Cost: 10oz stein and three tokens $20; 18oz stein and three tokens $25; day-of 18oz stein $28 and tokens $4 each