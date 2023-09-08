NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The fall season brings about many unique foods and drinks. From Oktoberfest beers to ciders and pumpkin spice lattes, there are plenty of tasty treats to mark the change in seasons.

New Mexico is known for having a great food scene, so it is no wonder the state has a handful of festivals to enjoy fall-themed fares. Below is a list of food and drink festivals taking place this autumn in the Land of Enchantment.

Fall Food and Drink Festivals

Albuquerque

Blanco

La Union

La Viña Harvest Wine Festival Dates: September 30 through October 1 Location: La Viña Winery Cost: Adults $20; 12 to 20 years old $10, under 12 free



Pie Town

Red River

Rio Rancho

Ruidoso

Downshift Brewing Company Oktoberfest Date: September 30 Location: Downshift Brewing Company (Hidden Tap) Cost: General admission $25; first responder and military $10; 13 to 20 years old $10; 12 and under free



Santa Fe

Taos