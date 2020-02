RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Good news for fans of the Foo Fighters, the band is coming to New Mexico.

They announced their ‘Van Tour 2020’ tour on Tuesday which includes a stop at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho on April 14. The band is celebrating its 25th anniversary by revisiting stops they took during their 1995 tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.