ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Flix Brewhouse has plans to open a second location in Albuquerque. The dine-in cinema chain announced on Wednesday that it will open a seven-screen luxury theater on Albuquerque’s east side in early 2024.

The new 28,000-square-foot cinema will be located at the corner of Tramway Boulevard and Indian School Road where the former Regal/UA arthouse was once located. The cinema will have 720 seats.

“Flix Brewhouse has become synonymous with excellence in cinema on the west side of Albuquerque, and we are excited to bring our brand of experiential cinema, award-winning craft beer, and delicious food to the east side right next to the Hinkle Fun Center,” said Allan Reagan, Flix founder.

Flix plans to offer drinks including signature cocktails and craft beers brewed on premises, which guests can enjoy with or without a movie. Those who choose to view a movie will be able to order food while in the theater.

“As a native New Mexican, I could not be more excited to bring our eleventh Flix Brewhouse to the east side of Albuquerque,” said Flix CEO Chance Robertson. “We love the Land of Enchantment, and cannot wait to showcase the best of Hollywood, our Fan, Fam, and BeerFest offerings, and best-in-class digital technology and hospitality.”

The only Flix Brewhouse in Albuquerque so far is located at B, 3236 La Orilla Road NW #1 on the west side.