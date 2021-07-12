Festival Flamenco returns with in-person performances

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 34th Festival Flamenco Albuquerque returns Tuesday with in-person shows. There will be five main stage shows at the National Hispanic Cultural Center and three late-night shows at the Tablao Flamenco at Hotel Albuquerque.

There will also be a youth expo and history conference. There have been some adjustments as we come out of the pandemic, including only 50% capacity at shows.

“We are using a lot of Spanish artists but who have American passports or live here already in the states. We weren’t able to bring the normal 50 artists from Spain to the United States as normal, but it’s been a great experience for us because you’re going to see a lot of shows of really talented, incredible artists,” said the artistic director Joaquin Encinias.