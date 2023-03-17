BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The first day of the 37th annual St. Patrick’s Day Balloon Rallye was canceled today, Mar. 17, due to weather. The annual event is put on by the City of Belen and the Valencia Flying and Retrieval Society.

This year’s rally was set to be held at Eagle Park from Mar. 17 to 19 starting at 7 a.m. each day. However, due to the weather this morning, the event’s opening day was canceled since it would have been unsafe to launch the balloons.

The events for Saturday the 18th and Sunday the 19th are still set to continue as planned – weather permitting. Updates will be provided on the Belen Community Center’s Facebook page.