Final Summerfest for 2021 in Ventana Ranch Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is having its final Summerfest Saturday night. The free event is at Ventana Ranch Community Park.
The event features live music performances on two stages, food trucks, a microbrew garden for the adults, and a children’s play area. There’s also an artisan market featuring a variety of local products. The event goes from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.