ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque are hosting their final movie night of the 2023 summer movie series Movie Mania on Friday, August 4. The theme for the night is “School is Cool.”

Three movies will be shown simultaneously on Friday: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Mean Girls,” and “Monsters University.” The gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movies will start when it gets dark.

The event is completely free to attend. Food trucks will be on-site, but guests can bring their own food and drinks as well. Alcohol, glass, pets, and dangerous items are prohibited.

Parking is available for free with access through gate two from San Mateo Boulevard. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the event.

In line with the “School is Cool” theme, the event will be accepting donations of school supplies for Albuquerque Public School students. To learn more about the event, click here.