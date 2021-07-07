Film set on Navajo Nation begins production in New Mexico

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A film about life on the Navajo Nation is filming in New Mexico this summer. “Frybread Face and Me” is filming in Santa Fe, Española, and Albuquerque.

The film features an 11-year-old boy who is sent to his grandmother’s ranch on the Navajo reservation. He is introduced to a new way of life and is taught about the importance of family, and tradition.

The film will employ about 40 New Mexico cast and crew, and 30 background talent from New Mexico. It’s being produced by Frybread Movie LLC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES