NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Film production spending in New Mexico hits a new record high. Officials say direct spending into the state’s economy by the film and television production industry was more than $855 million in fiscal year 2022.

That’s a 36% increase from the previous year and it’s not just in New Mexico’s bigger cities, rural communities saw a nearly 650% increase in direct spending. Recent data also shows a record number of industry workers hours and a new high for total productions filmed in the state.