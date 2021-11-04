Film Office encouraging veterans to get into the film industry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is encouraging veterans to get into the film industry. The film office is partnering with the New Mexico Department of Veterans Affairs. They will be holding a virtual lunch and learn session on November 5. Veterans will get an overview of Operation Soundstage. The program gives veterans the chance to take the skills they already have and adapt them to the film and TV industry.

“Operation Soundstage is a peerless, forward-thinking workforce development program

for New Mexico veterans to utilize transferrable skills and kickstart their career in the

state’s film and television industry. As demand for crew continues to increase, the time is

now for New Mexico Veterans to be a part of this thriving industry, helping to scale up our

workforce, and launch new life-long careers,” said Amber Dodson in a news release, director of the New Mexico Film Office.

The series is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. For more information or to attend, visit nmfilm.com/news-bulletin-board/press-releases.