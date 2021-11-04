Film Office encouraging veterans to get into the film industry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is encouraging veterans to get into the film industry. The film office is partnering with the New Mexico Department of Veterans Affairs. They will be holding a virtual lunch and learn session on November 5. Veterans will get an overview of Operation Soundstage. The program gives veterans the chance to take the skills they already have and adapt them to the film and TV industry.
Story Continues Below
- National: Millions consuming ‘invisible toxic cocktail’ of cancer-linked chemicals: study
- Crime: Man who allegedly shot girlfriend on highway now charged with murder
- Weather: Skies remain sunny as temperatures begin warming
- Albuquerque: APD: Homicide victim sustained gunshot wounds to facial area
- Español: KRQE En Español: Miercoles 3 de Noviembre 2021
“Operation Soundstage is a peerless, forward-thinking workforce development program
for New Mexico veterans to utilize transferrable skills and kickstart their career in the
state’s film and television industry. As demand for crew continues to increase, the time is
now for New Mexico Veterans to be a part of this thriving industry, helping to scale up our
workforce, and launch new life-long careers,” said Amber Dodson in a news release, director of the New Mexico Film Office.
The series is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. For more information or to attend, visit nmfilm.com/news-bulletin-board/press-releases.