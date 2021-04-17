Santa Fe Film Institute offering grants, scholarships for local filmmakers

The Santa Fe Film Institute is offering its first-ever grant and scholarship program for filmmakers and students.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that film productions are up and running again in our state, a New Mexico non-profit is hoping to give local filmmakers a boost. The Santa Fe Film Institute recently announced its first-ever grant and scholarship program for filmmakers and students in New Mexico. They are also offering funding to filmmakers from neighboring states.

New Mexicans can apply for up to $2,500, and filmmakers from surrounding states can apply for up to $2,000. Multiple grants will be awarded for a total of $5,000.

Officials say this is an opportunity to bolster local filmmaking. They hope this funding will keep local filmmakers creating in New Mexico and draw in out-of-state filmmakers “It may be narrative, a documentary, something controversial – we don’t feel like it’s our place to tell them what their artistic vision is. We just want to support them in bringing that vision to fruition,” says Jacques Paisner, Artistic Director, Santa Fe Film Festival.

The Santa Fe Film Institute is also offering two $500 scholarships for two students studying film in New Mexico. Applications for the grants and scholarships open May first and close at the end of July.

First-year beneficiaries will be announced in early November. The Santa Fe Film Institute also presents the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival. Filmmakers can submit their films by July 16.