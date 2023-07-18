SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Film, television, and digital media production spending in New Mexico is over $2.2 billion across the last three fiscal years. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday that, along with the spending, film industry wages are now at a record high.

According to the New Mexico Film Office (NMFO), the film industry spent over $794 million in New Mexico between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023. “The investments in New Mexico by the film and media industry are delivering higher wages and creating cascading positive economic impacts in communities large and small across the state,” said the governor in a statement. “Our continued efforts to create a thriving and robust film industry means more money in the pockets of New Mexico families and businesses.”

A news release from the governor’s office says that recent data shows the median hourly wages for industry workers jumped to $35.51 – up 21% – in the past year. Communities outside of the Albuquerque/Santa Fe corridor saw a 150% increase from $6.5 million in FY21 to $16.5 million in FY23.