SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Film Office announced that the film titled “Heist 88” finalized post-production and visual effects editing in September. The production of the made-for-TV film employed around 15 New Mexico visual artists.

The film is directed by Menhaj Huda (“The Flash,” “Harry and Meghan”) and it stars Bentley Green (“The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy”), Precious Way (“Queens,” “Partners in Rhyme”), Keith Davis (“Nope,” “Black-ish”), and many other actors.