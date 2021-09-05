Festival features miles of artists in Jemez Springs

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – People were able to soak up two miles of art in Jemez Springs this Labor Day weekend. The annual “I Heart Jemez Art” festival features two miles of art, including local artists exhibiting and selling their work along Highway 4 over the course of two days.
People are also able to take part in workshops, and meet the artists themselves. There were also a number of special events like live music in the Jemez Plaza. The event ends Sunday at 6 p.m.