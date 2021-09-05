Festival features miles of artists in Jemez Springs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This Labor Day weekend people are on the go and travelers at the Albuquerque Sunport say there are plenty of full flights. Kirsten Maliny is visiting New Mexico and she shares, “The first plane I was on was very crowded, so there was no possible way to social distance but everybody kept their mask on.”

The Sunport tells KRQE its most recent seven-day average of passengers traveling through is about 11,000 per day. That's still significantly down from pre-COVID numbers but a jump from last year.