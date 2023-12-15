ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A coyote, a roadrunner, and Zozobra are iconic figures in New Mexico and also make an appearance in “The Nutcracker Ballet in the Land of Enchantment” performance at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque.

Festival Ballet Albuquerque’s founder, Patricia Dickinson Wells, and more than 80 performers have put their own New Mexican twist on the Christmas-time classic, “The Nutcracker.”

“So I played around, and we have shepherds and shepherdesses, sheep and coyotes, roadrunners and jackalopes, and storytellers from Cochiti Pueblo,” said Dickinson Wells, who is also Festival Ballet Albuquerque’s artistic director and choreographer. “I received permission from the governor to build a variation around their [Cochiti Pueblo] storyteller dolls. And then three years ago, I received permission from the Zozobra group in Santa Fe.”

New Mexico’s culture is also reflected in the performance, with chile ristras in the backdrop, Spanish and flamenco dancers, western Victorian-era costumes, and nods to Día de los Muertos. Another twist includes the use of never-before-seen pyrotechnics.

“The Nutcracker Ballet in the Land of Enchantment” on Dec. 14, 2023. (KRQE News 13 Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

The show still incorporates aspects of the traditional “The Nutcracker” with ballet point work, sugar plum fairies, snowflakes and music from Tchaikovsky. “The music is one of the most beautiful, interesting, and exciting dramatic scores that were ever written. I don’t think anybody could not like it,” said Guillermo Figueroa, maestro for Festival Ballet Albuquerque and 2012 Latin Grammy nominee.

Dickinson Wells’ has been producing the “Nutcracker Ballet in the Land of Enchantment” since 2011 and each year strives to improve. Her message for viewers: “I want them to have happy holidays and feel really great. They’re going to be incredibly inspired by the beautiful orchestra and the music,” she said.

“The Nutcracker Ballet in the Land of Enchantment” runs from Friday, Dec. 15, to Sunday, Dec. 17, at the NHCC’s Albuquerque Journal Theatre. Click here to buy tickets.