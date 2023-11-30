SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office (NMFO) announced a new film is currently in production. “Opus” will be filming in and around Albuquerque and Pojoaque through December.

The film is directed by Mark Anthony Green and stars Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, Tatanka Means, and Juliette Lewis. NMFO says the film is a horror film set around an iconic pop star’s return following his decades-long disappearance.

The production is set to employ over 700 New Mexicans.