Feature film “Jane” begins production in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, the New Mexico Film Office announced a new feature film has started production in the state. Filming of “Jane” will take place through August 2021 in Albuquerque.

According to a press release, the film centers on a high school senior named Olivia, who struggles with grief from a recent loss of a friend. After being deferred from her dream college, she begins to spiral and begins to experience panic attacks. She then turns to social media to funnel her anger against people who stand in the way of her success.

The production will employ approximately 40 New Mexico crew members, 10 New Mexico principal cast members, and 125 New Mexico background and extras.