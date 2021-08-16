Feature film “Jane” begins production in New Mexico

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Behind the scenes of movie shooting or video production at outdoor location with high quality camera gimbal tripod equipment set up and professional film crew team on sunny day with flare lighting.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday, the New Mexico Film Office announced a new feature film has started production in the state. Filming of “Jane” will take place through August 2021 in Albuquerque.

Story continues below

According to a press release, the film centers on a high school senior named Olivia, who struggles with grief from a recent loss of a friend. After being deferred from her dream college, she begins to spiral and begins to experience panic attacks. She then turns to social media to funnel her anger against people who stand in the way of her success.

The production will employ approximately 40 New Mexico crew members, 10 New Mexico principal cast members, and 125 New Mexico background and extras.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES