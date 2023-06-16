NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced the filming of the feature film “In the Summers,” which is filming in Las Cruces through June. The project is employing over 100 New Mexicans, including 50 background actors, 40 crew members, and 21 actors.

The movie is set in its filming location, Las Cruces, and follows two sisters, Violeta and Eva, as they visit their divorced father over the course of 20 years as he battles addiction. The film is written and directed by Alessandra Lacorazza Samudio and stars Residente, Lio Mehiel, and Leslie Grace.