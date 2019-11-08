Eye on Entertainment previews Pixar’s latest film ‘Soul’, Marie Condo’s children’s book and more

(CBS)- Marie Kondo wants to help teach your kids how to tidy up and Elizabeth Moss is tormented by a stalker she can’t see in ‘The Invisible Man’. Chris Martinez has those stories and more in today’s Eye on Entertainment.

We’re getting out first look at Pixar’s latest film in the teaser trailer for ‘Soul’. The movie follows a jazz musician whose soul gets separated from his body, ending up in a place where souls get trained.

The animated movie features the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, and Questlove. “Soul” arrives in theaters next June.

Clean up Guru and Netflix reality star Marie Kondo is out with a new children’s book called “Kiki and Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship”. The book follows the story of Kiki, a squirrel with a hoarding problem, and Jax, an owl that helps Kiki get organized.

The book is aimed at helping kids learn the value of tidying up and is available now.

Elizabeth Moss stars as Cecilia, a woman who leaves an abusive relationship only to be stalked by her ex who has learned how to become invisible. The horror-thriller also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Aldis Hodge. “The Invisible Man hits theaters in February”