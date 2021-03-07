Expansion could be coming to Netflix’s Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Streaming giant Netflix announced a proposed expansion in the metro. It includes the construction of 10 additional stages, post-production facilities, production offices, and much more.

In an attempt to expand the crew and talent pool in the state, Netflix will work with the New Mexico Film Office, local colleges, and labor and business associations to provide training for roles. The new investment is estimated to generate roughly around 1,000 jobs over the next decade, as well as over 1,400 construction jobs.