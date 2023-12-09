KENTUCKY (WDKY) — A new study breaks down the nation’s favorite Christmas songs by state, as well as the most-disliked – which happened to be the same song, in some states.

To get a better sense of which songs are most and least likely to nurture Christmas cheer, FinanceBuzz used Google Trends to find the most popular Christmas song in every state and surveyed more than 1,200 U.S. adults on the most annoying Christmas songs.

FinanceBuzz collected Google Trends search data on the 25 highest-charting Christmas songs on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of Christmas 2022. For the list of the most annoying holiday songs, FinanceBuzz surveyed 1,250 U.S. adults in November 2022.

Across the nation, “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey trended in 10 states, making it the most popular Christmas song. Mariah’s Christmas mega-hit was the most-searched song in both the Northeast and the South.

Forbes estimated that Mariah makes a profit of $2.5 million every year from the song.

Rounding out the most popular songs were “Run Rudolph Run,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” and Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” which ranked number one in at least three states.

In California, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” reigned supreme, while in Texas and Florida it was “Feliz Navidad.” Heading north, “Blue Christmas” was the top tune in Oklahoma and Tennessee, with “Underneath the Tree” ranked first in Ohio and “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in Illinois and New York.

People’s least favorite Christmas songs

During the holiday season Christmas music seeps into our daily life seemingly every time we turn on the radio, go to a shopping mall or get placed on hold.

For those who love it, it’s great, but for those who dislike it, it becomes a seasonal torture. With the most popular songs such as “All I want for Christmas is You” seemingly playing everywhere the closer we get to Christmas, it’s no wonder that it’s one of the most popular – and most despised songs.

Americans ranked these 10 Christmas songs as the most annoying to follow Mariah Carey’s hit:

“All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” by Alvin and the Chipmunks “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives “Baby It’s Cold Outside” “Deck the Halls” “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” by John Lennon “White Christmas” “Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney “Do You Hear What I Hear?”

FinanceBuzz reported that the most common reason for listing a song was that listeners felt as if it was overplayed.

View the entire study and all 50 state’s favorite songs here.