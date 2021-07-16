Estancia Valley Ranch Rodeo kicks off inaugural year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Grab your cowboy hat and put on your boots because Friday kicks off the Estancia Valley Ranch Rodeo down in Moriarty. This is the rodeo’s inaugural year and is also a WRCA sanctioned ranch rodeo featuring 14 teams from five states.

The chairman of the East Mountian Rodeo Association, Chris Morgan says the rodeo is a good opportunity to give back to the local community. “There’s a lot of small businesses up in the Estancia valley and it was nice to say ‘you know what, hey we want to help you guys, we want to help bring business back,” Morgan says.

The East Mountain Rodeo Association is a nonprofit organization and proceeds from this year’s rodeo will go to two different charities – Charlie 5, a group that helps pair first responders and military veterans with horses to help overcome personal obstacles; and the WRCA, which helps cowboys who have been down on their luck and also gives scholarship money.

The rodeo is happening July 16 and 17 at the Heritage Rodeo Arena in Moriarty.