NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we near closer to summer, organizers with the ESSENCE Festival of Culture have announced the lineup for the festival in late June.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: Officer, civilian killed in crash following chase on I-25 near Santa Fe
- New Mexico: Santa Fe police officer killed in crash identified
- KRQE En Español: Mieroles 2 de Marzo 2022
- Trending: APD: Pro-vaccination bumper sticker prompts road rage
ESSENCE’s headlining artists this year include:
- Kevin Hart
- Nicki Minaj
- Janet Jackson
- New Edition
- The Isley Brothers
- The Roots & Friends
- Summer Walker
- Jazmine Sullivan
- D-Nice & Friends
ESSENCE will take place from June 30 to July 3, 2022.
To learn more about ESSENCE Festival of Culture and to buy tickets, click here.