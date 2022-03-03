NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As we near closer to summer, organizers with the ESSENCE Festival of Culture have announced the lineup for the festival in late June.

ESSENCE’s headlining artists this year include:

Kevin Hart

Nicki Minaj

Janet Jackson

New Edition

The Isley Brothers

The Roots & Friends

Summer Walker

Jazmine Sullivan

D-Nice & Friends

ESSENCE will take place from June 30 to July 3, 2022.

To learn more about ESSENCE Festival of Culture and to buy tickets, click here.