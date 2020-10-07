Elvis Presley’s late grandson laid to rest at Graceland

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2010, file photo, Riley Keough, 21, left, cuts the birthday cake as her brother, Benjamin, 18, right, warms his hands as they take part in a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley’s 75th birthday in Memphis, Tenn. Both are the children of Lisa Marie Presley and the grandchildren of Elvis Presley. Officials said Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, that Benjamin Storm Presley Keough has been buried alongside his relatives at Graceland in Memphis. Keough died in California in July at age 27. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The grandson of late rock n’ roll singer and actor Elvis Presley has been buried alongside his relatives at Graceland.

Graceland officials said in a statement that Benjamin Storm Presley Keough has been laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Elvis Presley’s former home, which is a museum and a tourist attraction in Memphis.

Keough, 27, was the son of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Keough died in a suicide in July in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County medical examiner determined.

Also buried at Graceland are Elvis Presley, his mother Gladys Presley, his father Vernon Presley and his grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.

Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, in Memphis. Thousands of tourists visit the graves at Graceland each year.