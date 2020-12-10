BURBANK, Calif. (BRPROUD) – 2020 is almost over and it probably can’t end soon enough for Ellen DeGeneres. The talk show host is making this announcement on the Ellen DeGeneres Twitter account:
December 10, 2020
This comes after the talk show host issued a mea culpa in September after allegations surfaced about an unhealthy work environment.
Latest News
- Ben & Jerry’s honors Colin Kaepernick with new flavor: ‘Change the Whirled’
- Newsfeed Now: FDA panel looking at emergency authorization of vaccine, going inside a COVID-19 floor
- Ellen DeGeneres is ‘feeling fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19
- PHOTOS: Weather from around New Mexico Thursday
- Starbucks to add oat milk to all stores by Spring 2021