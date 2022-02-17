ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Having fun, in a whole new way. Electric Playhouse was built with one big idea – play is important for everyone, no matter what your age is.
General manager Aaron Wright says one of their main focuses is creating an immersive digital environment that is an actual art experience. “We also have an immersive dinner called ‘the Artist’ which is a narrative and introspective look at a particular artist’s history and life and how she interacts with her love, her passion, and her art,” Wright says.
More information is available on their upcoming schedule online.