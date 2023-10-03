RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A brand new video series is set to feature the lives of eight Rio Rancho Public Schools (RRPS) students. The series will showcase the “senior year experience,” following the students’ lives as they navigate their final year of high school as part of the Class of 2024.

The series, titled “Destination: Graduation,” will be filmed over the course of a year and is in partnership with Edit House Productions. The students represent four Rio Rancho schools: Rio Rancho High School, V. Sue Cleveland High School and its Career Technical Education Program, Rio Rancho Cyber Academy, and Independence High School.

The first episode of the series is expected to air in mid-October. Other episodes of the series are set to air monthly on the Rio Rancho Public Schools YouTube channel, Facebook page, and website.

“We are eager to showcase the experiences that are shared by all of our wonderful seniors this year with ‘Destination: Graduation,'” says RRPS Superintendent Dr. V. Sue Cleveland. “These outstanding eight students represent the dedication to academic excellence that exists in our entire student body, and we cannot wait to see what they accomplish in their final year with our district.”

Participating Students

Courtesy of Rio Rancho Public Schools

Maya Anderson, V. Sue Cleveland High School

Maya is the Senior Class president of CHS and is actively involved in most of the activities that happen at school. She is highly focused on learning while also maintaining a vibrant and active social life.

Kaiya Brown, V. Sue Cleveland High School

Kaiya created the Native American Student Union at CHS and is a member of the New Mexico Indigenous Youth Council. She is dedicated to educating her peers about Indigenous culture and uniting Indigenous youth across New Mexico and beyond.

Tamaya Oliver, Rio Rancho High School

Tamaya is an active member of RRHS’s Black Student Union and Yearbook Club and has taken four years of American Sign Language classes. After graduation, Tamaya is interested in becoming a Doctor of Audiology with an emphasis in Speech Pathology.

Diego Solano, V. Sue Cleveland High School

Diego, the CHS Student Body President, is an active member of the CHS Student Government, a pole vaulter for the CHS Track Team, and the co-creator of the CHS Multicultural Club.

Alex Thompson, Rio Rancho High School

Alex is a member of the RRHS JROTC and recently completed basic training with the US Army over the summer. He also plays baritone in the RRHS Marching Band and is committed to successful academic outcomes.

Benjamin Valencia, CTE (CIS Program)/V. Sue Cleveland High School

Benjamin is dual enrolled in CTE and CHS and attends the Computer Information Systems (CIS) Network Engineering career pathway. He is also an avid wrestler for CHS and has set a goal to help his team win 1st place in the NMAA State Championship this year.

Ranaya Westerman, Independence High School

Ranaya is an outgoing student at IHS and is interested in pursuing a career in childcare after graduation, with an end goal of someday becoming a third-grade teacher.

Alyssa Zielinski, Rio Rancho Cyber Academy

Alyssa is taking several Advanced Placement (AP) courses to receive college credits before graduation. She is also a lettered member of the RRHS Diving Team and has been a gymnast for most of her life.