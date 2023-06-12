RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Grammy award-winning musician Dwight Yoakam is coming to the Rio Rancho Events Center. He will be performing on September 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums, has 12 gold albums, and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums; five of which have topped Billboard’s Country Albums chart. Along with his music career, Yoakamhas also appeared in 40 feature films, including Sling Blade, Panic Room, and also alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig in Logan Lucky.

His most recent album was 2016’s “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars…” which is an album of bluegrass renditions of Yoakam’s own music, as well as a cover of the Prince song “Purple Rain.” Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 16, at 10:00 a.m. with a presale on June 13 at Ticketmaster.