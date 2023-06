ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Comic Con opens today, June 16, at the Albuquerque Convention Center. This year’s event will feature actors from hit movies and shows like Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, and Back to The Future.

Friday’s events will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the comic con will continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Duke City Comic Con’s website here.