ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, September 13, athletes took the competition by storm at the New Mexico State Fair as ducks battled it out in the Great American Ducks Races. The crowds were soaking up the racing fun, despite the rainy day in Albuquerque.

The Great American Duck Races are set to continue through the weekend. If you missed the fun today, the ducks will race every day at the fair at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.; they will also race at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. To check out the fair’s other events, click here.