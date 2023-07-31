DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Deming, New Mexico, is gearing up for its 44th annual Great American Duck Race. This year’s event will take place from Thursday, August 24, through Sunday, August 27.

The theme for 2023’s racing event is “Disco Duck,” with the slogan “Hustling to Victory.” The theme is fitting for the wacky, family-friendly event that is jam-packed with unique competitions.

The Great American Duck Race in Deming is home to hot air balloon mass ascensions, tortilla toss competitions, horseshoe tournaments, and of course, duck races. With local vendors, live entertainment, and even cash prizes, the event is a huge draw for the city.

Schedule of Events 2023

Thursday, August 24 6:30 p.m. – Duck Royalty Pageant

Friday, August 25 4 p.m. – Carnival 5:30 p.m. – Sponsor party 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Music

Saturday, August 26 All day – Carnival All day – Duck Mart/Vendors 7 a.m. – Hot air balloon mass ascension 10 a.m. – Tournament of Ducks parade 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Music 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Live duck races 2 p.m. – Tortilla Toss 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Last Duck Standing afterparty

Sunday, August 27 All day – Carnival All day – Duck Mart/Vendors 7 a.m. – Hot air balloon mass ascension 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Music 12 p.m. – Live duck races 3 p.m. – Duck race eliminations and finals



Event Map

2023 Deming Great American Duck Race Map | Courtesy of demingduckrace.com

Vendor spots are still available for the 2023 event as of Monday, July 31. To apply to be a vendor, click here. To learn more about this year’s event, click here.