ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As summer approaches and the weather heats up, it is good to know where you can and can’t bring your pup. The Albuquerque area has a surprising amount of breweries that are dog-friendly.

KRQE News 13 has compiled a list of breweries in The Duke City where you can enjoy some brews with your dog. Here are those spots as of May 2023:

Tractor Brewing

  • ABQ Locations: Wells Park, 1800 Fourth Street NW. Nob Hill, 118 Tulane Drive SE. Westside, 5720 McMahon Boulevd NW.
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio
  • Website

Red Door Brewing

  • ABQ Location: 509 Central Avenue SW
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
  • Website

Differential Brewing

  • ABQ Location: 500 Yale Boulevard SE
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
  • Website

Ponderosa Brewing

  • ABQ Location: 1761 Bellamah Avenue NW
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
  • Website

Bow & Arrow Brewing

  • ABQ Location: 608 McKnight Avenue NW
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
  • Website

Nexus Brewery

  • ABQ Location: 4730 Pan American Freeway NE
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
  • Website

Gravity Bound Brewing

  • ABQ Location: 816 Third Street NW
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio
  • Website

Canteen Brewhouse

  • ABQ Locations: Brewhouse, 2381 Aztec NE. Taproom, 417 Tramway Boulevard NE.
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
  • Website

JUNO Brewery

  • ABQ Location: 1501 First Street NW
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
  • Website

The 377 Brewery

  • ABQ Location: 2027 Yale Boulevard SE
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
  • Website

Rio Bravo Brewing

  • ABQ Location: 1912 Second Street NW
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio
  • Website

Sidetrack Brewing

  • ABQ Location: 413 Second Street NW
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio
  • Website

Thirsty Eye Brewing

  • ABQ Location: 206 Broadway Boulevard SE
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio
  • Website

Bombs Away Beer Company

  • ABQ Location: 9801 Acoma Road SE
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
  • Website

Bosque Brewing

  • ABQ Locations: North, 834 U.S. 550. Nob Hill, 106 Girard Boulevard SE. Cottonwood, 10250 Cottonwood Park NW. Heights, 5210 Eubank Boulevard NE.
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
  • Website

La Cumbre Brewing

  • ABQ Locations: Northeast, 3313 Girard Boulevard NE. Westside, 5600 Coors Boulevard NW.
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio
  • Website

Marble Brewery

  • ABQ Locations: Northwest, 111 Marble Avenue NW. Heights, 9904 Montgomery Boulevard NE. Westside, 5740 Night Whisper Road NW.
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
  • Website

High and Dry Brewing

  • ABQ Location: 529 Adams Street NE
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio
  • Website

Lizard Tail Brewing

  • ABQ Locations: Heights, 9800 Montgomery Boulevard NE. Nob Hill, 3417 Central Avenue NE. Industrial, 3351 Columbia Drive NE.
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
  • Website

Steel Bender Brewyard

  • ABQ Location: 8305 Second Street NW
  • Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
  • Website

If you are looking for some dog-friendly restaurants in Albuquerque, these three restaurants made Yelp’s 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants.”