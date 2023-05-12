ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As summer approaches and the weather heats up, it is good to know where you can and can’t bring your pup. The Albuquerque area has a surprising amount of breweries that are dog-friendly.

KRQE News 13 has compiled a list of breweries in The Duke City where you can enjoy some brews with your dog. Here are those spots as of May 2023:

Tractor Brewing

Wells Park, 1800 Fourth Street NW. Nob Hill, 118 Tulane Drive SE. Westside, 5720 McMahon Boulevd NW. Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio

Red Door Brewing

509 Central Avenue SW Dog-Friendly Area: Patio

Differential Brewing

500 Yale Boulevard SE Dog-Friendly Area: Patio

Ponderosa Brewing

1761 Bellamah Avenue NW Dog-Friendly Area: Patio

Bow & Arrow Brewing

608 McKnight Avenue NW Dog-Friendly Area: Patio

Nexus Brewery

4730 Pan American Freeway NE Dog-Friendly Area: Patio

Gravity Bound Brewing

816 Third Street NW Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio

Canteen Brewhouse

Brewhouse, 2381 Aztec NE. Taproom, 417 Tramway Boulevard NE. Dog-Friendly Area: Patio

JUNO Brewery

1501 First Street NW Dog-Friendly Area: Patio

The 377 Brewery

2027 Yale Boulevard SE Dog-Friendly Area: Patio

Rio Bravo Brewing

1912 Second Street NW Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio

Sidetrack Brewing

413 Second Street NW Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio

Thirsty Eye Brewing

206 Broadway Boulevard SE Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio

Bombs Away Beer Company

9801 Acoma Road SE Dog-Friendly Area: Patio

Bosque Brewing

North, 834 U.S. 550. Nob Hill, 106 Girard Boulevard SE. Cottonwood, 10250 Cottonwood Park NW. Heights, 5210 Eubank Boulevard NE. Dog-Friendly Area: Patio

La Cumbre Brewing

Northeast, 3313 Girard Boulevard NE. Westside, 5600 Coors Boulevard NW. Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio

Marble Brewery

Northwest, 111 Marble Avenue NW. Heights, 9904 Montgomery Boulevard NE. Westside, 5740 Night Whisper Road NW. Dog-Friendly Area: Patio

High and Dry Brewing

529 Adams Street NE Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio

Lizard Tail Brewing

: Heights, 9800 Montgomery Boulevard NE. Nob Hill, 3417 Central Avenue NE. Industrial, 3351 Columbia Drive NE. Dog-Friendly Area: Patio

Steel Bender Brewyard

8305 Second Street NW Dog-Friendly Area: Patio

If you are looking for some dog-friendly restaurants in Albuquerque, these three restaurants made Yelp’s 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants.”