ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As summer approaches and the weather heats up, it is good to know where you can and can’t bring your pup. The Albuquerque area has a surprising amount of breweries that are dog-friendly.
KRQE News 13 has compiled a list of breweries in The Duke City where you can enjoy some brews with your dog. Here are those spots as of May 2023:
Tractor Brewing
- ABQ Locations: Wells Park, 1800 Fourth Street NW. Nob Hill, 118 Tulane Drive SE. Westside, 5720 McMahon Boulevd NW.
- Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio
- Website
Red Door Brewing
- ABQ Location: 509 Central Avenue SW
- Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
- Website
Differential Brewing
- ABQ Location: 500 Yale Boulevard SE
- Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
- Website
Ponderosa Brewing
- ABQ Location: 1761 Bellamah Avenue NW
- Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
- Website
Bow & Arrow Brewing
- ABQ Location: 608 McKnight Avenue NW
- Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
- Website
Nexus Brewery
- ABQ Location: 4730 Pan American Freeway NE
- Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
- Website
Gravity Bound Brewing
- ABQ Location: 816 Third Street NW
- Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio
- Website
Canteen Brewhouse
- ABQ Locations: Brewhouse, 2381 Aztec NE. Taproom, 417 Tramway Boulevard NE.
- Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
- Website
JUNO Brewery
- ABQ Location: 1501 First Street NW
- Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
- Website
The 377 Brewery
- ABQ Location: 2027 Yale Boulevard SE
- Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
- Website
Rio Bravo Brewing
- ABQ Location: 1912 Second Street NW
- Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio
- Website
Sidetrack Brewing
- ABQ Location: 413 Second Street NW
- Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio
- Website
Thirsty Eye Brewing
- ABQ Location: 206 Broadway Boulevard SE
- Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio
- Website
Bombs Away Beer Company
- ABQ Location: 9801 Acoma Road SE
- Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
- Website
Bosque Brewing
- ABQ Locations: North, 834 U.S. 550. Nob Hill, 106 Girard Boulevard SE. Cottonwood, 10250 Cottonwood Park NW. Heights, 5210 Eubank Boulevard NE.
- Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
- Website
La Cumbre Brewing
- ABQ Locations: Northeast, 3313 Girard Boulevard NE. Westside, 5600 Coors Boulevard NW.
- Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio
- Website
Marble Brewery
- ABQ Locations: Northwest, 111 Marble Avenue NW. Heights, 9904 Montgomery Boulevard NE. Westside, 5740 Night Whisper Road NW.
- Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
- Website
High and Dry Brewing
- ABQ Location: 529 Adams Street NE
- Dog-Friendly Area: Inside & patio
- Website
Lizard Tail Brewing
- ABQ Locations: Heights, 9800 Montgomery Boulevard NE. Nob Hill, 3417 Central Avenue NE. Industrial, 3351 Columbia Drive NE.
- Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
- Website
Steel Bender Brewyard
- ABQ Location: 8305 Second Street NW
- Dog-Friendly Area: Patio
- Website
If you are looking for some dog-friendly restaurants in Albuquerque, these three restaurants made Yelp’s 2022 “Top 100 Dog-Friendly Restaurants.”