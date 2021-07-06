Documentary on pandemic now filming in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A documentary is now filming in the state through August. ‘The Unseen Pandemic’ is being produced by the non-profit La Liga and an all-female, New Mexico-based film crew. It follows the stories of underserved and underrepresented communities who have struggled throughout the pandemic and focuses on the obstacles they have overcome.

“As we all know COVID-19 disrupted and impacted lives across the globe. We are grateful for this female team of New Mexico filmmakers who are setting out to tell the stories of the people in communities across the state who experienced an unprecedented year of challenges and resilience in the documentary The Unseen Pandemic,” said Amber Dodson in a news release, director, New Mexico Film Office.