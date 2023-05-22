ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will host the debut of a documentary that features the stories of women from thirteen different Pueblos. The documentary, “Journeys and Pathways: Contemporary Pueblo Women in Leadership, Service, and the Arts Oral History Project,” shows interviews of twenty women to share their perspectives.

The documentary touches on culture, family life, and how the connection to one’s home can shape the lives and choices of community members. The documentary was filmed by Dr. Beverly Singer of the Tewa/Santa Clara Pueblos and was supported by PNM.

“This documentary is a powerful exploration of the lived experiences of Pueblo women,”

said IPCC Librarian and Archivist, Jonna C. Paden, who oversaw the project. “We are proud

to premiere it at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.”

The film will be screened in the Chaco ballrooms at the center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, May 28. It is completely free to the public. To learn more about the screening, click here.