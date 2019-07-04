DJ Marshmello asks fans to text album feedback to New Mexico phone number

(KRQE)- American DJ Marshmello has a new phone number and he wants you to contact him.

In a tweet Wednesday, the artist left a phone number with a New Mexico zip code asking his listeners to text him giving him feedback on his new album ‘Joytime III’ which was released also Wednesday. A KRQE News 13 producer text the number and received an automated response with an attached link to add your contact info so that Marshmello could contact you.

The artist also recently released a new mobile app that lets users tap to the beats of Marshmello tracks.