NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Director and screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola has started a new tipline, informing participants of which wines pair best with specific pizzas. Starting on July 1, the line will be open for incoming texts.

Individuals can describe their pizza to the tip line, and a wine suggestion will be sent back in the reply. To get pairing help, text (601) 706-9463 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

On top of the pairing suggestions, Francis Ford Coppola Winery is hosting its second annual “Perfect Your Pizza” contest. The winner with the perfect pizza and wine pairing can win $25,000.

Submissions for the context will be accepted from July 1 to August 31. The winery says, “You don’t have to be a real chef, but you do have to prepare your pizza with a real story and real ingredients – complemented with the perfect Diamond Collection wine pairing.” To enroll in the contest, click here.