NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With October halfway over and Halloween quickly approaching, spooky season is now in full swing. New Mexico’s booming film industry has produced many well-known movies like “The Goldfinch,” “No Country for Old Men,” and “Oppenheimer,” but what about the state’s horror flicks?
*Film loglines below courtesy of IMDB.com, record information courtesy of the New Mexico Film Office
- “Curse II: The Bite” (1989)
- Horror
- “After being bitten by a radioactive snake, a young man begins to spawn snake-like creatures with a vicious, murderous nature.”
- “Into the Badlands” (1991)
- Horror/Western
- “A bounty hunter searches the west for a wanted outlaw named Red Roundtree.”
- “To Save a Child” (1991)
- Drama/Horror/Thriller
- “A doctor and his pregnant young wife move into a small New Mexico town. At first, the locals are friendly and pleased to see them, but soon the wife begins to suspect that their new neighbors’ motives are more than just hospitality.”
- “Silent Tongue” (1993)
- Drama/Horror/Western
- “Mad with grief after the death of his Kiowa wife, Talbot awaits death under a tree with her body beside him. She begins to haunt him because he won’t burn her. His father, who bought him the wife, thinks her sister might reason with him.”
- “Vampires” (1998)
- Action/Horror/Thriller
- “Recovering from an ambush that killed his entire team, a vengeful vampire slayer must retrieve an ancient Catholic relic that, should it be acquired by vampires, will allow them to walk in sunlight.”
- “Ghost of Mars” (2001)
- Action/Horror/Sci-Fi
- “In 2176, a Martian police unit is sent to pick up a highly dangerous criminal at a remote mining post. Upon arrival, the cops find that the post has become a charnel house.”
- “Unspeakable” (2002)
- Horror/Thriller
- “A woman battles an unspeakable terror.”
- “Suspect Zero” (2004)
- Crime/Horror/Mystery
- “A mysterious serial killer is hunting other serial killers, and one F.B.I. Agent suspects there may be more to the vigilante than they imagine.”
- “The Stink of Flesh” (2005)
- Comedy/Horror
- “Wandering a zombie wasteland, Matool survives by his wits and animal instinct, often employing his trusty hammer and gigantic nails to fend off the ravenous hordes of flesh-eating undead. But when he is kidnapped by a mysterious couple, he must rely on an entirely different weapon in his arsenal to survive.”
- “Cruel Word” (2005)
- Comedy/Thriller/Horror/Drama
- “Reeling from his dismissal from a reality show, a deranged runner-up holds a group of co-eds hostage on the set of his own fictitious show, where losers suffer a deadly fate.”
- “The Hitcher” (2007)
- Drama/Horror/Thriller
- “A couple from college get caught in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a psychopathic hitchhiker and the police after witnessing a murder and being framed.”
- “Undead or Alive: A Zombedy” (2007)
- Comedy/Horror/Western
- “Elmer Winslow is a soldier on the run from the Union Army, and Luke Budd is a cowboy with a broken heart. When the two misfits rob the corrupt sheriff of an old west town, they have no idea that a plague of zombies is sweeping the country, or that Geronimo’s sexy niece may be their only hope of survival.”
- “Naked Fear” (2007)
- Horror/Thriller
- “Diana arrives in a town to start a new job. She’s threatened into working as an exotic dancer. She’s later kidnapped and let loose naked in the wilderness as prey for the psycho hunter, like many women before her. Will she survive?”
- “Klown Kamp Massacre” (2007)
- Comedy/Horror
- “Fifteen years ago, Edwin went to clown camp to fulfill his lifelong dream of bringing laughter to the world – but nobody laughed. Humiliated on graduation night, Edwin viciously murdered the entire camp before vanishing into legend.”
- “Buried Alive” (2007)
- Horror/Mystery/Thriller
- “A group of college students are hunted by the evil spirit of a woman who was buried alive years ago near their secluded vacation house.”
- “Wicked Lake” (2008)
- Horror
- “Two clans of deranged males make the mistake of stalking four young women they assume to be easy prey, only to find out that at the stroke of midnight, the tables will be turned and all hell will break loose.”
- “The Burrowers” (2008)
- Horror/Thriller/Western
- “In the Wild West a rescue party sets out to find a family of settlers that has vanished from their home under mysterious circumstances.”
- “The Eye” (2008)
- Drama/Horror/Thriller
- “Violinist Sydney Wells was accidentally blinded by her sister Helen when she was five years old. She submits to a cornea transplantation, and while recovering from the operation, she realizes that she is seeing dead people.”
- “Not Forgotten” (2009)
- Horror/Thriller
- “In a Tex-Mex border town, a man and his wife must face their tortured pasts in order to save their kidnapped daughter.”
- “Carriers” (2009)
- Drama/Horror/Thriller
- “As a lethal virus spreads globally, four friends seek a reputed plague-free haven. But while avoiding the infected, the travelers turn on one another.”
- “Legion” (2010)
- Action/Horror/Thriller
- “When a group of strangers at a dusty roadside diner come under attack by demonic forces, their only chance for survival lies with an archangel named Michael, who informs a pregnant waitress that her unborn child is humanity’s last hope.”
- “Let Me In” (2010)
- Drama/Horror/Thriller
- “A bullied young boy befriends a young female vampire who lives in secrecy with her guardian.”
- “Undocumented” (2010)
- Horror
- “A documentary crew accompany a group of illegal immigrants crossing the Border, but their plans run afoul when they are captured by a gang of sadistic radicals in New Mexico.”
- “Stiffed” (2010)
- Comedy/Horror
- “Bumbling small-time hoods Frank Creed, Keno Bondi, and Milton Rivera all get killed in an automobile accident after pulling off a bank heist. Fortunately, Frank’s saucy stripper main squeeze Chloe Tate practices the black arts and thus brings the guys back as zombies so they can continue with their crime spree.”
- “Fright Night” (2011)
- Comedy/Horror
- “When a nice new neighbor moves in next door, Charley discovers that he is an ancient vampire who preys on the community. Can he save his neighborhood from the creature with the help of the famous ‘vampire killer,’ Peter Vincent?”
- “The Resident” (2011)
- Crime/Drama/Horror
- “When a young doctor suspects she may not be alone in her new Brooklyn loft, she learns that her landlord has formed a frightening obsession with her.”
- “The Dead Files” (2012)
- Horror/Reality TV/Sci-fi
- “Evidential medium Cindy Kaza and former NYPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi continue to investigate allegedly haunted locations at the request of their clients to provide proof of paranormal activity.”
- “Home Sweet Home” (2012)
- Horror/Mystery/Thriller
- “After going broke, Gwen Stevens is forced to return to her abandoned childhood home hoping to pick up the pieces of her life. Among the relics and memories of her past, she discovers someone is living in the house and they don’t want to leave. In the New Mexico desert, miles from safety, Gwen must fight to protect the only thing she has left. Her life.”
- “Banshee Chapter” (2013)
- Horror
- “Journalist Anne Roland explores the disturbing links behind her friend’s sudden disappearance, an ominous government research chemical, and a disturbing radio broadcast of unknown origin.”
- “Rotgut” (2012)
- Horror
- “A seedy downtown bar on a quiet Sunday morning becomes a battleground for Armageddon, when a batch of bad booze contaminates the alcohol supply of the local drunks. Carrying a mutated worm, the tainted tequila infects all who drink it, swiftly turning them into ravenous shots for brain-eating worms. Luckily, an intrepid group of drunks, losers and lost souls is on hand to save the day!”
- “Odd Thomas” (2013)
- Comedy/Fantasy/Horror
- “In a California desert town, a short-order cook with clairvoyant abilities encounters a mysterious man with a link to dark, threatening forces.”
- “The Rambler” (2013)
- Comedy/Horror/Mystery
- “A quiet drifter leaves prison, finds home on the road.”
- “Don’t Blink” (2014)
- Fantasy/Horror/Mystery
- “Ten people arrive at a secluded mountain resort to find it completely deserted. With no gas for the return trip, the visitors are forced to stay and investigate the mystery surrounding the abandoned lodge.”
- “I Heart U” (2014)
- Comedy/Horror
- “Mild-mannered Walter Fletcher discovers the perfect antidote to marriage to an ambitious, attractive wife is getting his name in the papers… even if it means he has to kill a person or five.”
- “The Darkness” (2016)
- Horror/Thriller
- “A family unknowingly awakens an ancient supernatural entity on a Grand Canyon vacation, and must fight for survival when it follows them home.”
- “Fender Bender” (2016)
- Horror/Thriller
- “In a small New Mexico town, teenager Hilary gets into her first fender bender and innocently exchanges her pthersonal information with the other driver, a terrifying and bizarre serial killer who stalks the country road for his next victims.”
- “Will Wilson” (2017)
- Drama/Fantasy/Horror
- “Will Wilson, about to propose marriage, witnesses a suicide. A detail about the tragedy threatens to unhinge him. As he fights for his sanity, Will discovers something that threatens to take over his life.”
- “Judgement” (2017)
- Horror
- “Tom accompanies his date back to her flat with high hopes. He may get more than he bargained for.”
- “The Wind” (2018)
- Drama/Horror/Mystery
- “A plains-woman faces the harshness and isolation of the untamed land in the Western frontier of the late 1800s.”
- “14 Cameras” (2018)
- Crime/Horror/Thriller
- “When a family of five rent a beautiful house for their summer vacation, the price seems too good to be true.”
- “Vairant U” (2020)
- Short/Horror/Thriller
- “Inspired by the dark and grim stories of Edgar Allan Poe, “Variant U” is the terrifying tale of a man haunted by the ghosts he sees. Sick of cohabitating with the unaware living, the ghosts compel the only person who can see them into unleashing a deadly virus on humankind. But does this newfound terrorist actually see ghosts or is he just insane.”
- “Biomass” (2021)
- Horror
- “In spite of the apparent risk, a young and ambitious news reporter jumps at the opportunity to investigate a mysterious location in the New Mexico desert where people are disappearing.”
- “Army of the Dead” (2021)
- Action/Horror/Sci-Fi
- “Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”