1 dead, another hospitalized after accident on movie set near Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting on the set of a western movie being filmed near Santa Fe has turned deadly. Santa Fe County deputies responded Thursday afternoon to the Bonanza Creek Ranch where the movie ‘Rust,’ starring Alec Baldwin is being filmed. The Sheriff’s Office says two people were shot during filming when a prop gun was fired. One person, a 42-year-old woman, was taken to UNM Hospital where she died.

Deputies taped off a church on set which was put on lockdown and production has been halted in the meantime. A production spokesperson tells Deadline that there was an accident on set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Another crew member, a 42-year-old male, was taken to the hospital in Santa Fe.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.