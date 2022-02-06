NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Calling all artists – a southwest magazine is asking for the best New Mexico artists to be featured later this year. Southwest Contemporary is hosting its 4th-annual “12 New Mexico Artists to Know How” program.
The feature series is published both in print and with a gallery exhibition. Artists must be 18 and older and live in New Mexico for at least half the year. The deadline to submit is March 4.