‘Dead for a Dollar’ filming in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A star-studded western is filming this month in Santa Fe. ‘Dead for a Dollar’ is written and directed by Walter Hill and stars Academy Award Winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award Nominee Willem Dafoe and Emmy Winner Rachel Brosnahan.

It tells a story of a bounty hunter on a mission to save a businessman’s wife who is being held hostage in Mexico when he runs into a gambler he once sent to prison. Production will last through the month and will employ about 80 crew members, 20 principal cast members from New Mexico and 40 New Mexico background and extras.

