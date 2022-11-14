TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, his daughter Jennifer Aniston confirmed on her Instagram account Monday.

Jennifer said her father died Friday.

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit,” she wrote.

Actor John Aniston and daughter actor Jennifer Aniston attend the after party following the world premiere of Universal Pictures “The Break-Up” at the Napa Grille on May 22, 2006 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

The veteran actor was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis in “Days of Our Lives.” He won a Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement award earlier this year for his 37-year role on the soap opera.

The actor was born in Greece but came to the U.S. as a child. He started acting in the 1960s and has since amassed a long list of acting credits, including small parts on popular shows like “The West Wing,” “Star Trek: Voyager,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Mad Men.”

He spoke in 2018 about his career, saying he believed he achieved the perfect amount of fame.

“Soap operas have just the right amount of recognition,” he said in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation. “You get just enough to satisfy your ego but not enough to disrupt your life. Whereas some people, my daughter being one of them, can’t go anywhere.”