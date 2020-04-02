Dav Pilkey launches new “Cat Kid Comic Club” series

NEW YORK (AP) — Dav Pilkey is going to the cats.

The million-selling author of the “Captain Underpants” and “Dog Man” series is starting the “Cat Kid Comic Club,” Scholastic announced Thursday. The first book will be released Dec. 1.

“The launch of this new series marks Dav Pilkey’s 34 years of publishing bestselling and award-winning books for children in various formats all with his trademark humor and heart,” according to Scholastic.

The “Cat Kid” series will feature “Pilkey’s fan favorite character Li’l Petey who, along with friends Flippy the Fish and Molly, try to teach twenty-one baby frogs how to create their own comics,” the publisher announced. “As the story unwinds with mishaps and hilarity, kids and families reading together will unleash their own creativity, learn different art forms and approach to storytelling, and see the progress, mistakes, and improvements that come with practice and persistence.”

