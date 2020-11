ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tierra Adentro of New Mexico will be hosting a COVID-safe drive-in dance performance this weekend. The outdoor performance is a collaboration between local choreographers and the New Mexico Dance Project dedicated to performers and audiences affected by the pandemic.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday and the cost is $15 per vehicle to attend. More information is available on the Albuquerque To Do website.