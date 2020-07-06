Dana Canedy named as publisher at Simon & Schuster

FILE – In this April 16, 2018 file photo, Dana Canedy announces of The Pulitzer Prize winners in New York. Canedy has been named senior vice president and publisher at Simon & Schuster. The publishing house announced Monday that Canedy will start the role July 27. She will become the first African American to hold the position.. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dana Canedy will take on one of the biggest roles at Simon & Schuster.

The New York-based publishing house announced Monday that Canedy has been named as senior vice president and publisher of the imprint — the first African American to hold the position. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist will begin her new role on July 27.

“I look forward to leading the storied Simon & Schuster flagship imprint, a publishing powerhouse that has long produced some of the most important and impactful books in our culture,” Canedy said in a statement.

Canedy will succeed Jonathan Karp, who was elevated to president and CEO in May. His appointment came after the death of Carolyn Reidy.

“I am confident that as our new publisher, Dana can deepen our strengths while expanding our field of vision, combining broad editorial expertise with hands-on management skill and the proven ability to effect strategic change,” Karp said in a statement.

Since 2017, Canedy was known as the administrator for the Pulitzer Prizes, where she oversaw the awards program in journalism, letters and the arts. She spent 20 years at The New York Times as a reporter and senior covering a wide range of topics including business and finance, race, terrorism, politics, law enforcement and crime.

Canedy was part of The New York Times team that won a 2001 Pulitzer Prize for the series “How Race Is Lived in America.” She also worked for the Cleveland Plain Dealer and the Palm Beach Post.

Canedy was the author of the bestselling memoir “A Journal for Jordan,” about her war-hero partner and the journal he wrote for their son, who was killed during combat in Iraq.

The book is being adapted into a film, which will star Michael B. Jordan and directed by Denzel Washington. The film is expected to be in production this fall.