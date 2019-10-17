Country singer Gretchen Wilson kicked out of Las Cruces hotel

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Country singer Gretchen Wilson claims she was removed from a New Mexico hotel for no reason.

According to police, dispatchers were called to Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces around 3 a.m. on Sunday after numerous noise complaints were reported regarding Wilson’s room. Wilson took to her Twitter account on Tuesday to criticize the hotel.

According to the “Redneck Woman” singer, she got to her room at 12:30 a.m. and was reprimanded for talking. She says she was after kicked out “for no reason.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to the owners of the hotel, Heritage Hotels, which also own other large hotels around New Mexico including Hotel Albuquerque and the Chaco Hotel for comment but have yet to hear back.