NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new year means new concerts to plan for across the state. The following list is subject to change and will be populated as new concerts are announced.
Isleta Amphitheater
- June 11 – Kane Brown, Gabby Barrett, LOCASH
- August 18 – Rebelution, Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, DJ Mackle
- August 31 – Pantera, Lamb of God
- September 15 – Eric Church, Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters
Meow Wolf
- January 28 – Will Sheff, Okkervil River, mmeadows
- February 3 – Balkan Bump, Beat Kitty, Mah Ze Tar
- February 10 – Yheti, Ternion Sound, Toadface, Honeybee
- February 17 – Marvel Years, Phyphr
- February 18 – DeVotchKa, Brian Lopez
- February 22 – Lyra Muse, Lady Uranium
- February 23 – ¿Téo?, Maesu
- February 24 – Grieves, Mouse Powell, Zac Ivie + Dumb Luck
- February 25 – SonReal
- March 3 – Mark Farina + Ott
- March 5 – Thee Sacred Souls, Jalen Ngonda
- March 11 – Keller Williams
- March 13 – The Beths, Sidney Gish
- March 15 – Drug Church + Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Anxious, Webbed Wing
- March 17 – Minnesota, Zeke Beats
- March 24 – P.O.S.
- March 25 – The Funk Hunters
- March 27 – Jessie Murph
- March 28 – Morgan Wade, Kaitlin Butts
- March 29 – Weyes Blood, Vagabon
- April 5 – King Tuff, Tchotchke
- April 7 – The Orchestrator, K-Woozy, Cheeks, Soul2Soul, XKota, Uli One, Andrew Warren
- April 9 – Grayscale, Taylor Acorn, Worry Club
- April 14 – Inzo, Align
- April 15 – SubDocta, Black Carl!
- April 26 – Easy Life, SAIAH
- April 29 – Off!
- May 3 – Joseph
- May 5 – Kerala Dust
- May 8 – Avey Tare
- May 16 – Ruston Kelly, Richy Mitch, and the Coal Miners
- May 17 – Yoke Lore
- May 19 – Amtrac
- May 22 – Transviolet, Jagwar Twin
- June 10 – Harry Mack
- June 13 – Fenne Lily, Christian Lee Hutson
Popejoy Hall
- January 26-29 – Fiddler on the Roof
- February 4 – The Simon & Garfunkel Story
- February 5 – H.M.S. Pinafore
- February 18 – The Three Musketeers
- February 19 – Romeo & Juliet
- February 24 – Our Planet – Live in Concert
- February 25 – PILOBOLUS: Big Five-Oh!
- February 26 – Ray On My Mind- Tribute to Ray Charles
- March 5 – Rhythm of the Dance
- March 12 – ABT Studio Company
- March 22-26 – Dear Evan Hansen
- April 1 – The Doo Wop Project
- April 16 – Piano Battle
- April 23 – New Shanghai Circus
- May 9-28 – Hamilton
- June 7-11 – Aladdin
Santa Fe Opera
- June 30- August 26 – Tosca
- July 1-August 25 – The Flying Dutchman
- July 15-August 18 – Pelleas et Melisande
- July 22-August 22 – Rusalka
- July 29-August 24 – Orfeo
- September 9 – Sylvan Esso
Sunshine Theater
- February 11 – J Boog, Likkle Jordee, Deecee Soul Shakedown
- February 22 – Big Gigantic, TVBOO, Ahee
- February 24 – Marauda
- March 4 – Collie Buddz, Arise Roots, DJ Jimmy Djembe
- March 6 – LUCKI
- March 11 – Hiri, Kbong & Johnny Cosmic, Vana Liya, DJ Soul Shakedown
- March 19 – Vader, Krisiun, Decrepit Birth
- March 25 – Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
- March 26 – Pepper, Joe Samba
- April 11 – Third Eye Blind
- April 16 – Silverstein, Dayseeker, Seeyouspacecowboy, One Step Closer
- April 21 – Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Between You & Me
- April 27 – Niko Moon, Dylan Schneider
- May 4 – The Wailers
- May 8 – Ugly Kid Joe, Fozzy
- May 17 – Lacuna Coil, The Birthday Massacre, Blind Channel, Edge of Paradise
- September 9 – IGORRR, Melt-Banana, Otto Von Schirach
- September 18 – The Mission UK, Chameleons, Theater of Hate
- October 17 – Ne Obliviscaris, Beyond Creation, Persefone